IN BRIEF: Special military op nearing completion, POW exchange stalled: Putin’s statements

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine has not yet submitted any proposals regarding a prisoner-of-war exchange. He added that he believes the conflict in Ukraine is approaching its end.

The Russian leader also said he is ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in any country, but only for the purpose of signing a final settlement agreement.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the president to reporters following the May 9 events.

Victory Day parade

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet submitted a report on actions by the Ukrainian side during the Victory Day celebrations; this will be done shortly: "I can't say anything yet. I'm going back to my office now; the military will brief me there."

The absence of military equipment at the Victory Day parade was driven not only by security considerations, but "first and foremost by the fact that the armed forces must focus their attention on the final defeat of the enemy in the special military operation."

Foreign leaders who traveled to Moscow on May 9 demonstrated personal courage: "Those who came certainly demonstrated a certain degree of personal courage, since only here they had learned of certain agreements, including the extension of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange initiated by [US President Donald Trump]. So, they only heard about the de-escalation of the situation after they arrived."

Readiness to respond to provocations

Russia was prepared to launch a massive retaliatory strike on central Kiev in the event of attempts to disrupt the May 9 celebrations: "As you know, the [Russian] Defense Ministry issued a specific statement earlier. It is no secret that if anyone attempted to disrupt our celebrations, we would be forced to launch retaliatory strikes - massive missile attacks on central Kiev."

Russia discussed with China, India, the United States and other partners the possible consequences of attacks by Kiev on May 9 and potential Russian responses: "We simply outlined to our friends, colleagues, and partners the scenario that could unfold."

Victory Day ceasefire

The US initiative for a May 9-11 ceasefire was justified and humanitarian in nature: "An initiative has been put forward by the President of the United States, Mr. Trump, for an additional two-day ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners of war during those two days. We immediately agreed to this, as it is both a justified proposal and one dictated by considerations of respect for our common victory over Nazism, and clearly of a distinctly humanitarian nature."

Trump, during the presidents’ most recent conversation, spoke "very respectfully" about May 9.

He supported the ceasefire proposal, but there was no reaction from Kiev: "I told him [Donald Trump] that I plan to announce [the ceasefire] for May 8 and 9. <…> What’s important is that President Trump actively supported this. And we announced it literally the very next day. But as soon as we announced it, there was no reaction from anyone."

Prisoner exchange proposal

Russia had already proposed a prisoner exchange before Trump’s initiative: "Incidentally, just a few days ago, on May 5, we conveyed a proposal for an exchange to the Ukrainian side."

Moscow supported Trump’s proposal because it aligned with its own initiative: "Later, the US president also proposed an exchange, which we ourselves had offered on May 5. You can ask [FSB Director Alexander] Bortnikov - we sent a whole list of 500 people."

Ukraine has not yet responded with any proposals: "Unfortunately, we have not received any proposals so far."

Ukrainian settlement

"We need to ensure that no one threatens us. That's all. That is what we will strive for."

The US administration is genuinely seeking a settlement, but the issue concerns primarily Russia and Ukraine: "The US administration and the US president are sincerely striving for a settlement; they clearly have no need for this conflict, as they have many other priorities. But this is, first and foremost, a matter for Russia and Ukraine."

He also said the conflict is being driven by a "globalist faction of Western elites" using Ukrainians as a proxy.

He added that Western states misled Russia over NATO expansion and that this contributed to the crisis in Ukraine.

Meeting with Zelensky

The president said he is neither initiating nor refusing a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky: "I have never refused. I am not proposing this meeting, but if someone proposes it, then let them come. Whoever wants to meet should come to Moscow, and we will meet."

He added he is also ready to meet in a third country, but only to sign an agreement: "However, this must be the final step, not some negotiations."

At present, he said the conflict is moving toward its conclusion: "I think the [Ukrainian conflict] is nearing its end."

Armenia’s EU-EAEU choice

Armenia’s EU aspirations require careful consideration. Russia will not oppose any decision that serves the Armenian people’s interests: "We will certainly not oppose it."

Middle East

Iran is facing a complex and serious situation.

Moscow finds itself in a difficult position due to its relations with both Iran and other regional states.

Russia’s proposals on transferring Iran’s enriched uranium remain on the table, which it still considers a viable option for de-escalation.

Russia is prepared to assist if all sides agree, but will accept any decision taken.

The situation around Iran is currently at an impasse after positions hardened on all sides.

Putin also warned that escalation would lead to losses for all parties involved and urged agreement in the interests of regional stability.

Relations with China

Russia benefits from constructive relations and cooperation between China and the United States: "We stand to gain from this - from the stability and constructive interaction between the United States and China."