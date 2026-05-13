Duma passes bill to deny citizenship to convicted migrants in first reading

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The State Duma has passed in the first reading a government bill, which prohibits awarding a Russian temporary residence permit or a residence permit to the foreigners with an outstanding criminal record.

According to the current regulations, foreigners are denied citizenship if they have a criminal record for intentional crimes. A temporary residence permit and a residence permit are not issued only to those with a criminal record for serious or especially serious crimes. The draft law stipulates that citizenship, a temporary residence permit and a residence permit will not be issued if there is an outstanding or criminal record for any crime.

The bill also proposes to introduce requirements when applying for a temporary residence permit and a residence permit. Foreigners will have to provide, among other things, a physical document confirming the absence or presence of a criminal record. Foreigners under the age of 14 are exempt from this requirement.

When applying for a residence permit, such a document may not be provided if it was previously provided for obtaining a temporary residence permit. A separate requirement is introduced for those who want to obtain a residence permit as a labor migrant - a qualified specialist who has worked in Russia for at least a year. Such foreigners will have to provide, among other conditions, documents that confirm their level of education, qualifications and work experience in Russia.

The draft law also provides that a document on the absence or presence of a criminal record within two years from the date of entry into force of the innovations will not be required from the citizens of Ukraine who want to obtain a temporary residence permit or a residence permit.

If adopted, the law will enter into force 180 days after its publication. At the same time, all applications that have been submitted up to this point will be considered under the old rules, that is, foreigners will not have to provide a document confirming the absence or presence of a criminal record.