MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Germany, having agreed with Ukraine on the joint production of long-range drones, will become directly complicit in future Kiev strikes deep into Russia, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

It was previously reported that Germany and Ukraine are planning to launch joint production of drones with a range of up to 1,500 kilometers. "The Brave Germany project acts as an integrator, attracting additional players, including startups and innovative unmanned systems, which will provide additional production capabilities in the interests of the Kiev regime. Germany is taking responsibility for potential strikes into the strategic depths of the Russian Federation, being a direct accomplice to terrorist attacks. This is the direct involvement of European countries in the military-technical support of the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks against Russian territory," Stepanov said.

He added that Western European countries can be considered Kiev’s high-tech military-industrial echelon, while the Baltic and Northern European countries will serve as a springboard for the use of high-precision systems against Russia, including under the Kiev regime’s flag.