Attack on Iran aimed to prevent normalization of its relations with Arab states — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. One of the goals of aggression against Iran was to prevent Tehran’s relations with Arab nations from normalizing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RT India TV channel.

"I have no doubt that when plans to stir up aggression against Iran were being hatched, one of the goals was to prevent the normalization of relations between Iran and the Arab states," he pointed out.

"More broadly, I remember how, years ago, King Abdullah II of Jordan held a summit on Sunni-Shia reconciliation. Now, everything is being done to ensure that reconciliation never happens - to paint Iran, one of the major Shia countries, as a true pariah, and to pull its other Gulf neighbors into structures that, first, will not focus on resolving the Palestinian issue, and second, will force them to betray the Palestinian cause as the price for normalizing relations with Israel," the top Russian diplomat added.