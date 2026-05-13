Real opportunities for achieving peace in Middle East exist now — Chinese envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Real opportunities for achieving peace in the Middle East have opened up, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"The start of negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan is a step towards reducing tensions. At present, real opportunities for achieving peace have opened up, and it is extremely important to create the necessary conditions for the earliest possible end to the armed confrontation," the diplomat said.

Zhang emphasized that China supports maintaining the ceasefire and continuing negotiations, and will act in accordance with Chinese leader Xi Jinping's four principles, the joint five-point Chinese-Pakistani peace proposal, and the Global Security Initiative to promote de-escalation and long-term stability in the Middle East.