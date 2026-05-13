Lavrov arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting

NEW DELHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit, during which he will take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 14-15.

The government plane has landed in the Indian capital, a TASS correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, Lavrov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides plan to discuss preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow and a meeting of the intergovernmental commission. The ministers are expected to focus primarily on the situation in the Middle East, as well as energy, trade, and technical cooperation.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, participants in the BRICS ministerial meeting will discuss further development of the group’s strategic partnership ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September. Foreign ministers from BRICS partner countries are also expected to attend several sessions.