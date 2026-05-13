Russia places ex-British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia has declared former British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace criminally wanted, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons.

"Wanted on a criminal charge," the database states. The criminal charges against Wallace were not specified.

A source in the law enforcement bodies disclosed to TASS that the former UK defense secretary could have been placed on the wanted list following a possibly initiated criminal case on charges of terrorism. Ben Wallace was Secretary of State for Defense from July 24, 2019 to August 31, 2023.

In September 2025, former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called for delivering strikes on Crimea to make it "uninhabitable."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called them "stupid" stressing that the Kremlin does not consider it necessary to comment on statements made by former Western officials in regard to Russia.