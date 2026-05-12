Islamabad requests US to suspend operation in Strait of Hormuz — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Islamabad has asked Washington to suspend Operation Project Freedom, organizing the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"Because we’ve reached a ceasefire, and we believe both sides shouldn’t do things like that. And we firmly believe that’s true because the Strait of Hormuz is a very small area. But once you get out of the Strait of Hormuz, it’s a vast sea. It’s physically impossible to blockade the entire Arabian Sea," the ambassador said, answering a question why Islamabad felt it necessary to call on Washington to suspend Operation Project Freedom.

The diplomat explained that the two sides had reached an understanding and a ceasefire, and now they must facilitate the transport of goods and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to the rest of the world. "The Iranians have their demands because they want reparations for the illegal, unjustified war against them. That’s their demand. And, of course, the Americans want a blockade. It’s physically impossible to blockade the entire Arabian Sea. That would be a difficult task. I read a report that said a maximum of 10-11 ships per day can be inspected in the Arabian Sea. Therefore, this could become an unnecessary irritant on the path to achieving a result," Tirmizi added.

The ambassador also expressed hope that both sides will come to an understanding and a solution acceptable to both of them and the entire world will be reached — opening the Strait of Hormuz and allowing unimpeded passage of goods, vehicles, and people through it to the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and beyond.

The United States launched Operation Project Freedom to organize the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, but on the following day, US President Donald Trump announced its suspension. He indicated that he had agreed to pause the initiative at the request of Pakistan and several other countries due to peace talks with Iran.