Wine consumption in world slumps to lowest level since 1957 — OIV

PARIS, May 12. /TASS/. Wine consumption in the world in 2025 decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous year, reaching the lowest level since 1957, according to an International Organisation of Vine and Wine report (OIV).

International consumption in 2025 amounted to 208 million hectoliters with the highest demand in the US (15%), France (11%) and Italy (10%). Russia with 4% ranks seventh. Of the top ten wine markets, demand only rose in Portugal driven by domestic consumption. In 2024, consumption stood at 214 million hectoliters.

The report said that since 2018, when another protracted recession began, consumption has decreased by 14% due to a change in consumer preferences, including a lower popularity of alcohol among young people, and a series of crises that hurt the purchasing power. The OIV also believes that consumption was affected by climatic factors, which boosted production costs, and customs duties. Comparing the figures for 2025 with the previous years, OIV Director General John Barker said that demand has shifted from mass consumption of inexpensive table wine in a small group of countries towards more expensive varieties, while the supplies are reaching new markets.

As consumption shrinks, the area of vineyards in the world has been declining for the sixth year in a row, reaching 7.0 million hectares in 2025 (-0.8% compared to 2024): the leading wine-producing countries in both hemispheres are adapting vineyard areas to market conditions. Despite this, production of the red drink increased to 227 million hectoliters, which is 0.6% more than in 2024, when the lowest production level in the history of observations was recorded.

"A third year of comparatively low global production means that production and consumption are broadly balanced, minimizing the impact of lower consumption on stock levels," OIV said in a statement.

"While production appears higher than consumption, industrial uses such as distillation, vinegar, wine-based products and spirits must be taken into account. These uses are estimated to average approximately 30 million hectoliters annually."