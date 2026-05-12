Islamabad to remain venue for US-Iran talks — Pakistani ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Islamabad is highly likely to remain the venue for US-Iran talks as Pakistan’s mediation efforts suit both sides of the conflict, Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview.

"This is very likely because both the Iranian leadership and the US leadership have expressed their readiness and desire to hold talks and conclude an agreement in Islamabad. Pakistan would be very pleased to host both delegations. Islamabad will most likely serve as the venue because both countries consider us an honest mediator. We have provided both countries with our honest assessment of the situation, and Pakistan has historically played this role on numerous occasions," the diplomat noted.

He pointed out that Pakistan is "currently relaying information between the two sides of the conflict remotely." "If we can bring the two sides to a common understanding, Islamabad will likely host this meeting," Tirmizi added.

According to him, Islamabad warned the US in 2001 that the campaign in Afghanistan "would not be resolved on Washington’s terms." "We gave the same advice to our friends in the Gulf states - that the war in Yemen would be a disaster. Time has proven our assessment correct. We gave the same advice to the Americans and all our partners in the Persian Gulf. Iran, with a population of 93 million and a territory spanning 1.6 million square kilometers, cannot be conquered by an air campaign alone. Conducting any ground operations would be extremely disastrous," the ambassador stressed.

Responding to a follow-up question about the possibility of holding the next round of talks at an alternative venue, Tirmizi noted that he "is not aware of this." "But historically, Geneva has served as a venue for talks, as has Oman. However, over the past seven to eight weeks of this conflict, we have seen that Pakistan has come to the forefront," the diplomat said.

"I always quote a poem by the famous Pakistani poet Allama Iqbal, who said he foresaw a time when Tehran could become the next Geneva," he pointed out. "Therefore, building on that idea, I can say the same thing. Islamabad could become the next Geneva: a place where all parties feel comfortable, safe, and open to discussing issues," the ambassador concluded.