Gulf countries no longer view US as reliable security partner — news website

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Following the US military operation against Iran and the latest escalation of the conflict earlier this week, Persian Gulf countries have concluded that Washington is not a reliable enough security partner, Al-Monitor reported, citing US sources.

"Before, the US was a safe bet to fully partner with. Now they have to consider a region where the US is not fully in control of the escalation cycle," one source said.

US military officials interviewed by Al-Monitor said the conflict with Iran had exposed limits to the capabilities of the US Air Force in the Persian Gulf region. This prompted Tehran to revisit the current balance of power and take more decisive action. From their point of view, drones and missiles recently launched by Iran were an indication of this shift in their assessments.

"Iran is demonstrating they can continue to cause pain across the region. That is making the Gulf states think about spreading their risk," one of the sources told the news website.

On Wednesday, a passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport was attacked with drones and missiles launched from Iran, Kuwait’s Main Civil Aviation Authority reported. One was killed and several others were injured as a result of the incident which also caused heavy damage, the emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Flights were suspended and the country’s airspace was closed in the wake of the attack.