CSU leader says withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany is painful blow

BERLIN, May 11. /TASS/. Markus Soeder, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and Bavarian minister-president, has expressed deep concern over the announced withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany, describing it as a "painful blow" to the nation's defense capabilities. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Soeder emphasized that "Germany's defense posture faces unprecedented challenges today. The US decision to withdraw troops underscores the urgent need for us to bolster our own defense potential." He further called for a significant expansion of Germany’s arms production capacity to ensure national security.

Currently, approximately 38,000 US troops are stationed in Germany - the largest US military presence in Europe. Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell announced that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth had ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 troops, with the process expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months.

The discussion about US troop reductions in Europe intensified in April. On April 29, US President Donald Trump indicated that the US was considering downsizing its military presence in Germany and would make a decision soon. The following day, Trump suggested that reductions might extend to Italy and Spain as well. While he did not specify the reasons behind these potential cuts, his remarks followed criticism from Germany’s Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who condemned Washington’s stance on Iran, highlighting what he described as a lack of a clear US strategy. Trump also accused Merz on April 28 of "considering Iran's nuclear weapons acceptable," further fueling the diplomatic tensions surrounding US military policy in Europe.