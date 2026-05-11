No progress in organizing Russia-US hockey match — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. There has been no progress in organizing a match between the Russian and US national hockey teams, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Peskov was responding to a question about the initiative. During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin last March, US President Donald Trump expressed support for Putin’s proposal to host hockey matches in the United States and Russia, featuring players from Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League and the National Hockey League.

"Trump discussed it, but so far, there has been no advancement. Perhaps this could be very significant and would be a positive step," Peskov remarked. "Such a match could serve as a valuable opportunity for progress in bilateral relations."

It is worth noting that Russian national hockey teams have been barred from participating in international competitions since 2022.