KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is not willing to tolerate the West's dictating nature or its neocolonial policy, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Department of Economic Cooperation Dmitry Birichevsky said at the Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.

Birichevsky noted that the global majority sees ongoing injustice, stalling International Monetary Fund quota reform, and the West still trying to tell the world how it should live. He recalled former EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell's description of the West looking down from a "blooming garden" at the "jungle."

"We all feel this and are not willing to accept or agree with it, because these are echoes of a past colonial policy now called the West's neocolonial policy. We want to live and interact on a completely different basis," Birichevsky said.