Russian ambassador to Hungary discusses Ukraine with new foreign minister

BUDAPEST, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Hungary, Yevgeny Stanislavov, has visited the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, where he held discussions with the country's new Foreign Minister, Anita Orban, concerning the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry's press service informed TASS that the meeting lasted approximately 25 minutes.

The Foreign Ministry declined to provide further comments, and Stanislavov chose not to speak to journalists waiting outside the building. This marked his first engagement with Orban since her appointment on May 12.

On May 13, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced that the Russian ambassador in Budapest would be summoned to the Foreign Ministry. The decision was prompted by reports of explosions in Ukraine's Transcarpathian Region, an area home to a Hungarian ethnic minority. Additionally, the prime minister stated that the Russian diplomat would be asked to clarify Moscow's intentions and plans regarding the resolution of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, responding to journalists' questions about whether the new Hungarian government intends to take a tougher stance against Russia regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Magyar said Budapest does not intend to "exacerbate the situation or escalate it," but wants to contribute "by all available means, all diplomatic means, to ensure that the war end as soon as possible."

Orban, in turn, reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with the Hungarian consul general in Uzhhorod, who has been asked to provide information on the situation in Transcarpathia.