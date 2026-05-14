US ready to promote settlement of Ukrainian crisis — Rubio

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. The United States is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"The President stands prepared. His team stands prepared to facilitate a diplomatic end of the war," he said in an interview with Fox News. "Unfortunately, we've lost some momentum over the last few months for a variety of reasons."

"Hopefully we'll reach a point here soon where both parties reengage and we're prepared to play the role to mediate it and to bring that to a conclusion," he added.