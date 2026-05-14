Russian troops pressing ahead along entire engagement line in Ukraine operation — Shoigu

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops firmly hold the strategic initiative and are confidently moving forward along the entire engagement line in the special military operation area, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the 21st meeting of Security Council secretaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

"The Russian Armed Forces currently firmly hold the strategic initiative and are confidently moving forward along the entire engagement line," Shoigu stressed.

"They have liberated over 1,800 sq. km of territory and more than 80 settlements since the start of this year. The Lugansk People’s Republic has been fully liberated and there is only slightly more than 15% of land in the Donetsk People’s Republic [that has to be liberated]," he said.

"That said, Russia does not reject political and diplomatic methods of settling the conflict, in particular, the constructive mediation of other states. However, the Kiev regime confirms time and again its inability to come to agreement. The baseline reason is the hypocritical support by leading European countries that are EU and NATO member states, which deliberately delay the conflict and beef up Ukraine with weapons," Shoigu said.

The top Russian security official also pointed to the SCO’s balanced position on the Ukraine crisis and Russia’s special military operation. "We expect this approach to further strengthen," he said.