Ukraine’s army shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 160 times in past day

KURSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled populated areas in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 160 times in the past 24 hours, with no fatalities reported, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Max social media channel.

"From 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on June 2 to 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on June 3 [from 6:00 a.m. GMT on June 2 to 9:00 a.m. GMT on June 3], air defenses shot down 164 enemy drones of various types. The enemy used artillery against re-settled communities 167 times and drones attacked our territory with explosives eight times. <…> There are no fatalities," the governor said.

The roof of a boiler house burnt down in the settlement of Selektsionny in the Lgovsky district and a fence and an arbor of a private house were damaged in the village of Durovo in the Rylsky district as a result of Ukrainian attacks, he said.

"In the village of Ryzhevka, the roof of a house and a car were damaged. In the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye in the Bolshesoldatsky district, a car was damaged." Khinshtein said.

The regional governor reported on June 2 that two men were wounded in the settlement of Belaya in the Belovsky district and a woman suffered wounds in the village of Maloye Soldatskoye. A man was injured in the village of Vyshniye Derevenki in the Lgovsky district. All the wounded persons, except for the woman, were hospitalized, he added.