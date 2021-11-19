Russia to deliver 2 Mi-171A2 multirole helicopters to Bangladesh in 2023

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia will deliver two cutting-edge Mi-171A2 heavy multirole helicopters to Bangladesh in 2023, the press office of the Russian Helicopters Group within the state tech corporation Rostec announced on Friday.

"The contract signed is a logical continuation of our active work for promoting civil rotorcraft abroad. We consider it as a result of the demonstration tour of our helicopters in Southeast Asia in late 2018, in which the Mi-171A2 took part. The helicopters’ delivery to the customer is planned for the first quarter of 2023," the press office quoted Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky as saying.

The helicopter was also featured at the recent Dubai Airshow 2021 where Russia inked a deal for the delivery of two Mi-171A2 helicopters to Peru.

The Mi-171A2 was certified in Russia in 2017. Kazakhstan and India became the first foreign operators of Mi-171A2 rotorcraft. The type certificate for the Mi-171A2 was also validated by the aviation authorities of Colombia and South Korea. The Mi-171A2 certificate is also expected to be validated in China, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The Mi-171A2 is furnished with VK-2500PS-03 engines with a digital control system and upgraded flight and navigation, and radio communication equipment. The helicopter can operate in high-mountain areas and hot climates. A more efficient X-shaped steering rotor, a new main rotor with composite blades and an improved aerodynamic profile have boosted the helicopter’s cruise and maximum speeds by 10% compared to serial-produced Mi-8/17 rotorcraft while its lifting capacity has grown by 25% (up to 4 tonnes of cargo inside the cargo bay or up to 5 tonnes on an external sling).