Lavrov expects 90% of EAEU trade turnover in national currencies in 2023

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Mutual trade turnover in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in national and friendly currencies will reach 90% in 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that last year it totaled 76%.

"If I remember correctly last year 76% of mutual trade and mutual settlements between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union was not in dollars, but first of all in national and friendly currencies, while this year [this share is] expected [to reach] 90%," he said.

The implementation of EAEU projects should not depend on mechanisms for servicing international economic ties controlled by the US and their allies, Lavrov said, adding that he regards the dollar, euro and yen as unreliable currencies. "The de-dollarization process was not suggested as an independent goal when the Eurasian Economic Union was created, though <…> the US has violated all principles of the market economy formation that it had itself promoted for decades," the minister noted.