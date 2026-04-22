LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. EU countries have supplied the Ukrainian armed forces with new AI-powered attack drones, which Ukrainian soldiers are deploying in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Previously, Igor Potapov, an unmanned systems and electronic warfare expert and spokesperson for the NPP (R&D Company) Design Bureau, told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces are using AI-powered drones supplied from European countries and produced in Ukraine, including against civilian vehicles in Russian regions. According to Marochko, on the front lines in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions, the Ukrainian military are launching new attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that have not previously been encountered along the line of contact.

"An examination of the components of downed attack drones revealed that the main components were manufactured in EU countries, and the electronics suggest the use of AI. It is highly likely that advanced Western developments were tested in the special military operation zone, followed by the production of more successful models," the expert said.