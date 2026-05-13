Some EU politicians want Ukrainian war to continue — senior Slovak lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Some European politicians want the conflict in Ukraine to continue, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, Tibor Gaspar, told TASS.

"I would say that there are voices in Europe that are calling for peace, that are insisting that the war should be ended as soon as possible and that it must not be supported," he said. "On the other hand, there are voices that say the opposite: that it is necessary to invest in the war in Ukraine as much as possible. Call it assistance or, as I have said, investment."

According to Gaspar, the latest 90-billion-euro loan, which Slovakia in not taking part in, "is a vivid sign that some of the EU representatives want to continue this war or help Ukraine wage it." "This loan will be used to buy weapons and fund functioning of the Ukrainian state as such. But supporting the war means that peace will be delayed. We, on the contrary, would like to see peace," he stressed.