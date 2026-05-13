Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia has doubled — trade envoy

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia has more than doubled over the past five years, reaching almost $5 bln in 2025, Russia’s trade representative in Indonesia Alexander Masaltsev said.

"Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia has more than doubled over the past five years, closely approaching $5 bln in value by the end of 2025. It should be noted that the structure of our trade turnover has remained unchanged in recent years. Russia traditionally supplies mineral resources, ferrous metals, fertilizers, and grains to Indonesia. In turn, Indonesia exports palm oil and inorganic chemicals such as tea, coffee, cocoa, and seasonal fruits to Russia," he said in the TASS studio on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum international event.

The extensive factors driving trade growth between Russia and Indonesia are likely to slow in the near future, Masaltsev noted, adding that it is necessary therefore to consider how to improve the trade structure between the two countries by transforming existing trade and economic ties into industrial and scientific and technological cooperation.

The 17th Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum is taking place from May 12 to 17 in Kazan. TASS is the event’s general information partner.