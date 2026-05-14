Fuel situation in Cuba critical — energy minister

HAVANA, May 14. /TASS/. Cuba has run out of fuel oil and diesel fuel, Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy said.

He called the situation in Cuba "acute and critical." Fuel shortages have caused extended power outages across the country. "I repeat, we have absolutely no fuel," the Cubadebate website quoted him as saying. The minister noted that 50% of all electricity generated comes from renewable sources.

According to the minister, 100,000 tons of Russian oil has been the only fuel supply to Cuba since December 2025, but this only lasted until the end of April. The US energy blockade has also negatively impacted the condition of power plants as the inability to obtain spare parts has led to breakdowns and wear of critical components having become more frequent.

The situation in Cuba has deteriorated sharply since late January 2026, after the US administration announced measures aimed at a complete blockade of fuel supplies to the island. The energy situation has become critical: the national power grid failed three times in March, most recently on March 21, resulting in long periods of power outages throughout the country. Cuba is experiencing a severe shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel. Some foreign airlines have announced the suspension of flights to the republic due to the lack of jet fuel at its airports, which is necessary for refueling aircraft.