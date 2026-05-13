UK to ramp up defense spending, maintain commitments to NATO — Charles III

LONDON, May 13. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will boost defense spending, reinforce NATO’s role in ensuring European security, and continue to support Ukraine, King Charles III said.

"In this volatile world, my Government will continue to pursue foreign policy based on a calm assessment of the national interest," he said from the throne at the opening ceremony of the new session of parliament. "My ministers will seek to improve relations with European partners as a vital step in strengthening European security."

He noted that the British government "will continue its unflinching support" to Ukraine.

The King added that the British government "will continue to promote long term peace in the Middle East and the two-state solution in Israel and Palestine. My government will also uphold the United Kingdom’s unbreakable commitment to NATO and our NATO allies, including through a sustained increase in defence spending."

The throne speech of the monarch is traditionally written by the cabinet, setting out the legislative agenda for the year. During his speech, the king presented more than 35 draft laws of the Labor Party government, which address issues of the economy, energy, national security, education, healthcare and transport.

Charles III delivered his throne speech amid uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as about 90 deputies of the House of Commons from the Labor Party are demanding his resignation. In a sign of disagreement with Starmer's course, which led the Labor Party to defeat in the local elections last week, four members of the government and several assistant ministers have already resigned.