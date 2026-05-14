Russia’s Battlegroup North kills 10 Ukrainian soldiers in Sumy Region

KURSK, May 14. /TASS/. During aerial reconnaissance in the Sumy Region, Russia’s Battlegroup North’s units have destroyed a Ukrainian strongpoint with personnel, the crew commander, call sign "Groza," told TASS.

According to him, the crew spotted a Ukrainian pickup truck, after which drone operators followed the enemy vehicle to its combat positions, transmitting the coordinates for engaging the pickup truck and the strongpoint housing 10 enemy soldiers.

"During airborne reconnaissance, a pickup truck was detected and followed to combat positions. The target coordinates were promptly reported to the military command, which made a decision to engage the enemy with a Molniya-2 attack drone equipped with a pre-installed high-explosive fragmentation warhead. <…> The strike destroyed a stronghold housing up to 10 personnel and a pickup truck carrying supplies and ammunition," the officer said.

Groza added that uninterrupted communication has been established between the crews and the command post using standard equipment, and control of the units is carried out on a 24-hour basis.

"In addition, a fiber-optic connection and satellite antennas have been deployed, providing the combat units with high-quality internet. Strikes are recorded in real time with the data transmitted to the command post via internal military messengers and platforms provided by the Russian Defense Ministry," the officer said.