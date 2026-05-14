BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces firmly hold the strategic initiative and are confidently advancing along the entire line of engagement in the special military operation zone, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the 21st meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states’ secretaries.

According to the top Russian security official, the Kiev regime has repeatedly shown that diplomacy is not its strong suit.

He also noted that the West has frozen approximately $590 billion belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya, and Afghanistan.

TASS has compiled Shoigu’s key statements.

US quest for dominance

The root cause of the current global upheavals is the US’ and its allies' desire to maintain their dominance: "Turbulence is growing in global politics and the economy. International relations continue to deteriorate steadily. The root cause of the current upheavals is the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance."

To this end, they are employing various methods, from the use of military force and the unleashing of trade wars to the provocation of regional crises: "International law and the system of multilateral institutions are being undermined."

"As a result, today we are witnessing firsthand the erosion of international institutions, led by the UN, which formed the foundation of the postwar world order."

The West has frozen approximately $590 billion in foreign assets: "In other words, the money has been stolen. By our most conservative estimates, the West has frozen approximately $590 billion belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya, and Afghanistan. I am convinced that all leaders will draw the right conclusions regarding the storage of national savings in the West."

Situation in special military op zone

The Russian Armed Forces firmly "hold the strategic initiative and are confidently advancing along the entire line of engagement": "Since the beginning of this year, they have liberated over 1,800 square kilometers of territory and more than 80 settlements. The Lugansk People’s Republic has been fully liberated, while just over 15% of the Donetsk People’s Republic remains [to be liberated]."

Ukraine talks

Lasting peace in the Ukrainian conflict is possible only if all the root causes that triggered it are eliminated: "Our position on this has not changed. Lasting peace is possible only if all the root causes of the conflict are eliminated, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized."

Ukraine "must return to the non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear foundations enshrined in the 1990 Declaration on State Sovereignty."

The Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated that it’s not willing to negotiate: "The Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated its inability to negotiate. The root cause is the hypocritical support of leading European EU and NATO member states, which are deliberately prolonging the conflict and flooding Ukraine with weapons."

"Russia is not abandoning political and diplomatic methods of conflict resolution, including constructive mediation by other states."

Conflict around Iran

It is important to take all necessary measures to prevent the resumption of armed conflict around Iran and "pave the way for establishing a new security architecture in the region."

Situation in Afghanistan

Between 18,000 and 23,000 militants, belonging to more than 20 different groups, are active in Afghanistan: "Kabul, to its credit, is waging a fierce armed struggle against IS (formerly known as the Islamic State, also ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia - TASS) - the main ideological and political rival of the Taliban movement."

The Islamic State has carried out 12 major terrorist attacks, killing 40 servicemen and 25 civilians and injuring more than 50 people: "There has been an increase in the influx of Uyghur, Tajik, and Uzbek militants from the former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist alliance into Afghanistan. Taliban security agencies have established controls over arriving radicals. However, some Islamists remain outside the purview of Afghan intelligence services."

Russia considers "the return of third-country military infrastructure to Afghan territory or the deployment of new military facilities in neighboring states to be unacceptable."

SCO countries’ potential

Russia is counting on the SCO's coordinated efforts to establish a Greater Eurasian Partnership: "We are counting on coordinated efforts to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership, designed to become the socio-economic foundation of the future regional architecture."

"The combined potential of our countries allows us to view the SCO as one of the pillars of a multipolar world order and a key element of the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia."

Russia has submitted proposals for an SCO universal center to address security challenges and threats.