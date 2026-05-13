Putin holds phone call with Turkmenistan’s national leader

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with the national leader of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the Kremlin press service said.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who is currently in Kazan to participate in the 17th International Economic Forum ‘Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum,’" the Kremlin said.