Fighting over Hormuz won't do Iran, US any good — Lavrov

MANILA /Philippines/, July 22. /TASS/. It’s hard to say how much longer the conflict around Iran will last, but continued hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz are certainly not in the interests of either Washington or Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after taking part in ASEAN meetings in The Philippines.

"It’s hard to prognosticate" as regards how much longer the conflict around Iran may last, Russia’s top diplomat noted.

"But I have a feeling that continued hostilities may not be in the United States or Iran’s best interest," he argued.