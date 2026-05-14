IN BRIEF: Xi-Trump talks address Ukraine, Middle East, Korean Peninsula

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. President Xi Jinping of China has discussed the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East and the situation on the Korean Peninsula with President Donald Trump of the United States, China Central Television reported.

According to the media outlet, the two leaders also agreed to support each other.

TASS has gathered the key information about the summit.

Outcome of talks

- Xi Jinping and Trump discussed the Ukraine conflict, developments in the Middle East and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, China Central Television reported.

- According to the report, apart from the global agenda, the two leaders also touched upon regional issues.

- Xi and Trump agreed to support each other, China Central Television said.

- In particular, they agreed to work together to ensure the success of the informal Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the G20 summit scheduled for later this year.

Chinese leader’s statements

- Xi stated that his meeting with Trump, taking place amid global changes, captured the attention of the entire world.

- The Chinese president pointed out that the meeting was being held "amid never-before-seen rapid changes," with the world "at a crossroads."

- He emphasized that confrontation between China and the US would hurt both countries, which was why the parties needed to build partnership instead of engaging in rivalry.

- The Chinese president specified that mutual support and shared prosperity would make it possible for Beijing and Washington "to develop a new approach to cooperation between two great powers in a new era."

- Xi stated that China and the US should build partnership and ensure stability in bilateral relations for the sake of the entire world.

- According to him, the year 2026 may prove to be a historic milestone in terms of the development of ties between the two countries.

- Xi highlighted the need for China and the US to pool efforts to respond to global challenges and build a secure architecture for bilateral cooperation.

- Chinese-US trade and economic relations should be based on mutual benefit as there can be no winners in trade wars, he stressed.

- In Xi’s view, an incorrect approach to resolving the Taiwan issue could trigger a direct conflict between Beijing and Washington.

- The Chinese president added that the desire for "the island’s independence" and regional peace were mutually exclusive.

- According to him, maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait was crucial in terms of China-US relations.

- American companies actively participate in promoting the Chinese reform process, Xi noted.

- The Chinese president elaborated that Beijing will continue to pursue a policy aimed at boosting transparency in relations between the two countries.

- China and the US need to ensure the proper use of channels of communication between their militaries, he pointed out.

Trump’s statements

- Trump expressed hope at the start of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that US-China relations were headed into their best period in history.

- He stated that the US intended to develop reciprocal trade with China.

- The US president noted that the delegation accompanying him on the visit to China included the CEOs of major American companies.

- Trump acknowledged that relations between the two leaders had sometimes faced difficulties over the years but they had managed to resolve those challenges.

- He said after the meeting that his talks with Xi had gone well.

Taiwan issue ignored

- Trump ignored a reporter’s question about Taiwan while the two leaders were taking part in a photography ceremony.

- After holding talks at the Great Hall of the People, Xi and Trump arrived at the Temple of Heaven and stopped by the White House press corps for photos.

- Journalists shouted a question to the US president about whether the Taiwan issue had been discussed at the meeting, but Trump turned around and walked away without saying anything.

US president’s visit to China

- Trump arrived in China on May 13.

- The visit aims to reduce and resolve differences on trade and economic cooperation and other key issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as to coordinate positions on global problems, which are expected to include the US conflict with Iran.

- The parties are also supposed to touch upon the situation surrounding Taiwan, which, in light of the One-China Principle, is regarded as Beijing’s domestic issue.

- The US leader’s visit to China is set to last until May 15.