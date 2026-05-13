Russia’s small missile ship Grad conducts gun practice in Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, May 13. /TASS/. The crew of the small missile ship Grad of the Russian Navy’s Baltic Base, as part of a scheduled sea sortie, has conducted a series of gun exercises, firing at sea and air targets and repelling air weapons attacks by a simulated enemy, the press service of the Baltic Fleet reported.

"As part of a scheduled sea sortie, the crew of the small missile ship Grad of the Baltic Naval Base conducted gun practice, firing at a sea target and repelling attacks by airborne attack weapons of a simulated enemy," the statement reads.

The sailors conducted practice firing from the A-190 and AK-630M2 naval artillery systems at simulated aerial targets and small naval targets representing unmanned boats of the mock enemy. The crew also destroyed a naval shield simulating a warship, as well as a "floating mine" detected by the ship’s sonar systems.