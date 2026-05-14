Russia, Ukraine finalizing lists for prisoner-of-war swap — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a prisoner-of-war exchange and coordinating lists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Work is underway to coordinate the lists. This is the most difficult part of the process, and it is proceeding very quickly," he noted.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that Russia had agreed to US President Donald Trump’s initiative for a ceasefire with Ukraine on May 9-11 and to conduct a prisoner-of-war exchange with Kiev during that period on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis. On May 9, Ushakov noted that Russia’s and Ukraine’s relevant agencies are actively working on lists of prisoners of war and, if agreements are reached, the exchange will begin. On May 11, Kiev regime head Vladimir Zelensky pointed out that Ukraine had provided the US with lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged with Russia.