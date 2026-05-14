Top Russian security official sees US desire for dominance as cause of global shocks

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The desire by the United States and its allies to preserve their dominance is the root cause of the shocks the world is going through, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Global political and economic turbulence is growing. International relations continue to decline. The desire by the US and its allies to preserve their dominance is the underlying cause of the current shocks," he pointed out at the 21st meeting of Security Council Secretaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States.