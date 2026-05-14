Russian troops liberate Nikolayevka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military sites by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in past day

Russian troops delivered a massive strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and military airfields over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based, airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, military airfields, fuel and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,190 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,190 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 215 troops and 14 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 150 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 115 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 300 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 350 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 60 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Khoten, Malaya Rybitsa, Zapselye, Bachevsk and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Udy, Ukrainka, Ryasnoye, Volokhovka and Chaikovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, 14 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prishib, Krasny Liman, Tatyanovka and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Podliman, Shiykovka, Petrovka and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka, Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Khimik, Piskunovka, Tikhonovka, Artyoma and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 115 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and five artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Krivorozhye, Annovka, Torskoye, Vasilevka and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgornoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Otrishki, Aleksandrovka, Dobropasovo and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lyubitskoye, Lesnoye, Zarnitsa, Vozdvizhevka, Charivnoye, and Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Kamyshevakha, Zhyoltaya Krucha and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian UAV assembly, storage sites over past day

Russian troops struck sites for the assembly and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the assembly, storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 390 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 390 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and a US-made HIMARS rocket over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 390 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 145,958 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,288 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,718 multiple rocket launchers, 34,917 field artillery guns and mortars and 61,567 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.