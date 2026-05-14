MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Around 1,500 scam call centers operate today in Ukraine, each generating around $1 million per day, and this is all done under the watchful eye of the Kiev government, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

He noted that the growing activity of Ukrainian scam call centers has become a serious security challenge.

"These centers are engaged in the outright theft of money from ordinary Russians, including seniors and minors, and are closely controlled by the Kiev authorities. The revenue from a single call center averages up to $1 million per day," he said during a roundtable discussion on threats linked to crime and drug trafficking originating from Ukrainian territory.

According to Lyubinsky, Ukrainian special services also use call centers to recruit civilians for sabotage and terrorist activities in Russia through deception and blackmail.

"Young people are being drawn into this criminal activity on a massive scale with promises of quick and easy money. According to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, up to 1,500 scam call centers were still operating in Ukraine as recently as 2024," he added.

Lyubinsky also said that several EU countries are in talks with Kiev about hosting scam call centers on their territory.

"Several EU member states are already cooperating behind the scenes with Kiev to host call centers on their territory and establish the necessary infrastructure," he said.