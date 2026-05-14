Iran expedites Hormuz passage for Chinese ships — agency

TEHRAN, May 14. /TASS/. Iran has granted Chinese vessels the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as part of new rules it implemented on May 13, the Fars agency reported, citing a source.

According to the publication, following requests from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Chinese ambassador to Iran, a decision was made to allow passage for Chinese ships within the framework of strategic partnership. It was agreed that a number of Chinese vessels, upon Beijing's request and after agreeing on the passage rules, would be able to follow through the Strait of Hormuz unhindered, and this phase began on the evening of May 13, the agency's source noted.