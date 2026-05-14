KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Georgia has responded with silence to Western calls to open a second front against Russia, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum international event.

"I believe that such attempts were indeed made some time ago. But Georgia, fortunately for its people, has become wiser in recent years. It has matured since the events of 2008. It has become a more politically restrained and experienced country. That is why it has responded with silence to calls to open a second front or simply to stand up to Russia," he said, answering a question on the matter.

According to Karasin, the most important thing is that Georgia didn't waver, "since that is not so easy to do." "And I think it was in the interests of its own people and its own stability. The decision was definitely the right one," he added.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the Georgian authorities had publicly acknowledged that the West had demanded the opening of a second front against Russia.

TASS is the official media partner of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum international event.