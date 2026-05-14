Ukrainian drone attack leaves two Zaporozhye NPP employees injured

MELITOPOL, May 14. /TASS/. Two employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were injured 100 meters from the plant’s premises as a result of a drone attack by the Ukrainian military, the ZNPP said on its Max channel.

"As a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on the area adjacent to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, 100 meters from the plant’s perimeter, two employees were injured while traveling by car as part of their official duties," the statement said.

Multiple attacks by Ukraine hindered the evacuation of the two employees, the plant added.