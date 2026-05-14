{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kremlin comments on Sarmat reaction, EU participation in Ukrainian conflict, Yermak case

Dmitry Peskov said the criminal case against Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, will not affect the peace process
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. No foreign governments gave an official response to the successful Sarmat strategic missile system test, although the media reaction was intense, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Europe is directly engaged in the war against Russia on Ukraine’s side, ruling out any EU mediation role.

Peskov also said the criminal case against Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, will not affect the peace process.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

Prisoner exchange preparations

Russia and Ukraine are preparing a prisoner exchange and finalizing lists. "The sides are coordinating the prisoner lists. This remains the most challenging part of the process, and the work is moving quickly."

Reaction to the Sarmat strategic missile system test

No foreign governments gave an official response to the successful Sarmat strategic missile system test, although the media reaction was intense, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Honestly, I have not seen any official reaction. But the press response and commentary have been massive."

Peskov said some countries refuse to acknowledge that Russia secured its long-term security with Sarmat, while others attempts to downplay the missile system’s technical capabilities.

"The strong media reaction to the successful Sarmat test shows the world understands its significance," Peskov added.

Ukraine conflict

Peskov said only Washington currently serves as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev. "At this stage, only the United States is acting as a mediator. This is a working format."

"European countries neither want nor can serve as mediators," Peskov said.

Peskov said Europe effectively engages in the war against Russia directly on Kiev’s side and supports the idea of delivering a "crushing defeat" to Moscow.

Peskov said the EU’s involvement in the conflict on Ukraine’s side rules out any mediation role. "Under such conditions, mediation is hardly possible."

Former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office case

Peskov said the Kremlin is not closely monitoring the case against Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office. "This is not part of our agenda."

"The Yermak case is the problem of the Kiev government and for those whose money was allegedly stolen if corruption is proven in court," Peskov added.

He said the Yermak case will not affect the peace settlement process.

New human rights commissioner

President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Russia’s new human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova when his schedule allows.

Energy resources

"Many parties remain eager to buy our energy resources regardless of the various unlawful restrictions on our oil. We disagree with those restrictions and do not accept them," Peskov said.

"Demand for Russian energy remains high. Details are unavailable for obvious reasons. But the market is fluid," he added.

Peskov said Russia remains a reliable supplier of oil and petroleum products and continues to fulfill its obligations.

US-China dialogue

The Russian leadership expects to have contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping regardless of US leader Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.

Tags
Foreign policy
Unity of veterans of different generations Russia’s pride, Kremlin says
Peskov noted that the Kremlin had stated from the very beginning that the parade would take place
Read more
Four Russian civilians killed during Victory Day ceasefire — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, 47 civilians were injured in the period
Read more
Sarmat ICBM superiority over Western counterparts, laser technology: Manturov’s statements
Russia is at least several years ahead of its foreign partners in the technologies used in the Sarmat system, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russia’s annual inflation at 5.58% in April — statistics service
In April, food prices decreased by 0.2% month-on-month and increased by 4.02% year-on-year
Read more
Russian armed forces liberate Borovaya and Kutkovka in Kharkov Region
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that Ukraine lost about 1,045 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day
Read more
Russia’s GDP decline in Q1 2026 seen at 0.2% — Federal Statistics Service
Earlier the Bank of Russia estimated the decline of Russian GDP in the first quarter of 2026 at 0.5% year-on-year
Read more
Closed military zone comes into effect in coastal area on border with Lebanon
The decision was made after a situational assessment, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
British PM could voluntarily step down in favor of Manchester mayor — newspaper
Sources cited by The Daily Telegraph said this scenario is possible if different factions within the Labour Party unite around Andy Burnham
Read more
Chief of Russia’s General Staff inspects Battlegroup West
Valery Gerasimov praised the performance of the battlegroup and set further objectives
Read more
Attack on Iran aimed at reshaping region’s geopolitical map — ambassador to Belarus
According to Alireza Sanei, the US also sought to undermine or destroy Iran’s missile arsenal and deprive the country of its drone capabilities
Read more
China's Xi, Trump discuss in detail economic issues at summit — Chinese MFA
According to China’s top diplomat, the two sides "reached broadly balanced and positive results, including in further implementation of all agreements reached during previous consultations"
Read more
Saudi Arabia proposes non-aggression pact between Iran, Middle Eastern states — newspaper
According to the newspaper’s sources, many European Union countries and institutions backed the Saudi initiative
Read more
Xi Jinping told Donald Trump opening Strait of Hormuz is urgent need — Wang Yi
The Chinese president emphasized that force does not resolve problems and that dialogue is the only right path
Read more
Risk of major conflict in Middle East persists — Arab League
Arab League’s ambassador to Moscow Walid Hamed Shiltag opined that the risk of a major conflict in the region remained because there was still no definitive agreement between the US and Iran
Read more
G7 shouldn’t dictate policies to World Bank, IMF — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister says that the global financial system must be transparent and non-discriminatory
Read more
Russia, Ukraine carry out '205-for-205' prisoner exchange
The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, receiving the necessary medical assistance, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian diplomat ridicules Japan’s allegations that Moscow seeks meetings with Tokyo
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow was open to contacts with Japan, but it is not asking for or insisting on such communication
Read more
Kiev will spare no one if left unrestrained — Kremlin
Actions by the Kiev regime may lead to more resignations in Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Xi, Trump held constructive, open exchange of views — top Chinese diplomat
According to Wang Yi, the talks between the two leaders were "an important signal to the world"
Read more
Resignations of Latvian politicians over Kiev may be just beginning — Kremlin
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says one should not allow drones flying toward Russia to pass through their territory
Read more
Putin congratulates Iraqi PM on taking office — TV
The Russian president wished Ali al-Zaidi "all the best, as well as health and prosperity"
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
US, Israel struck over 125,000 non-military targets in Iran, ambassador to Belarus says
According to data cited by Alireza Sanei, 220 children and 259 women were killed
Read more
UEC becomes world leader in combat aircraft engine production in 2025
UEC CEO Alexander Grachev noted that, being cut off from international cooperation in 2021, the corporation had to work "in isolation" for five years
Read more
Brazilian president’s special envoy to visit Russia on May 25 — newspaper
According to Metropoles, Celso Amorim is expected to hold diplomatic consultations during the trip
Read more
Egypt looks to expand cooperation with Russia in pharmaceutical, industrial sectors
According to Egypt's Minister of Industry Khaled Ali Maher, Russia possesses strong technological capabilities, extensive localization of domestic production capacities, and valuable experience in personnel training and professional development
Read more
US approach to Iran shaped by oil concerns — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said it was not Iran that created the problem, including with the Gulf countries
Read more
Trump says US forces eliminate senior ISIS leader in joint operation in Nigeria
The US leader said that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki "will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans"
Read more
Hamas military wing commander killed in Israel’ strike on Gaza City — minister
According to Israel Katz, Izz al-Din al-Haddad was one of the architects of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel
Read more
US President announces possible largest ever Boeing deal with China
According to Donald Trump, the deal also implies the supply of General Electric engines
Read more
Russia, US maintain highly intensive contacts at administration level — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "set their schedules strictly according to necessity"
Read more
Zelensky implicated in ‘Mindich tapes’ — ex-Ukrainian PM
The tapes, testimony and intercepted communications contain instructions from Zelensky on the procurement of faulty body armor, schemes involving Energoatom, Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Russia to continue developing cooperation with Syria — diplomat
Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Russia's cooperation with Syria is "based on the traditions of long-standing friendship and mutual respect"
Read more
Iran guarantees safe passage through Hormuz Strait for all vessels after end of war — MFA
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that complete cessation of hostilities is the only solution
Read more
Russia cools Western ‘hotheads’ playing with ‘umbrella concepts’ — MFA on Sarmat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia "did not expect, does not expect, and will not expect any reaction from Western adversaries" to tests of both new and existing systems
Read more
Trump says he does not want war with China if Taiwan declares independence
The US president says he wants the authorities in China and Taiwan "to cool down"
Read more
Europe, while lecturing China, fails to see lawlessness at home, in Ukraine — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that racism and xenophobia have reached threatening proportions in the EU countries themselves
Read more
Russian stock market closes lower on major indices
The yuan declined by 5.7 kopecks to 10.71 rubles
Read more
Putin's test for Europe, Nazi revival, US-China relations: Lavrov's statements
Russia will not be drawn into any triangulation attempts by the US to pit Moscow and Beijing against one another, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian army controls 85% of Krasny Liman, over 50% of Shiykovka — Gerasimov
The troops of the grouping are also successfully operating on the Boguslav and Rubtsovsk directions, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General said
Read more
Russia needs no Eurovision with its ‘sexless monsters’ — senator
Today it is more important for Russia to invest in its own cultural projects and cooperation with friendly countries of the CIS, Asia, BRICS, Airat Gibatdinov said
Read more
Battlegroup West advances west in Kharkov Region — Chief of Russia’s General Staff
The destruction of enemy formations in Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic continues, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat comments on Russia’s uranium proposal, attempts to derail talks
Abbas Araghchi pointed to the Iranian authorities' efforts to maintain a ceasefire with the US in order to resolve the conflict diplomatically
Read more
US statements about control over Hormuz meant for home audience — Iranian envoy to Minsk
According to Alireza Sanei, the US authorities know that the strait is controlled by Iran
Read more
Russia proposes creating new BRICS investment platform — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that it would allow for the accumulation of substantial funds, including through the use of digital assets
Read more
US may be readying to capture Raul Castro, NYT says
According to The New York Times, American officials admit that the United States will enact a Venezuelan scenario in Cuba
Read more
Russia seeks to strengthen BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that such joint work is particularly relevant given that several countries are exploiting these issues "as a pretext for economic, political, and military pressure on unwelcome governments"
Read more
China-US constructive strategic relations no mere slogan — top diplomat
Wang Yi noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed that a constructive relationship of strategic stability would become the new concept for bilateral relations
Read more
Russia takes out 15 Ukrainian Maya UAVs loaded with C-4 headed for civilian sites
According to the Russian military personnel, the UAVs were directed toward substations, hospitals, and communication towers located in large population centers across Russia
Read more
Finnish economist urges to cut ties with Kiev over drone incidents
Authorities in Helsinki earlier condemned the flights and crashes of Ukrainian drones, calling the incidents unacceptable
Read more
Ukraine deploys Colombian mercenaries to Sumy without support
The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that the Ukrainian armed forces hire mercenaries from various countries
Read more
Lavrov stresses importance of strengthening BRICS solidarity on global stage
The Russian foreign minister is convinced that "only through active collective efforts can the BRICS countries ensure that their interests and the interests of the Global South and East are genuinely taken into account in leading multilateral forums"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukraine swarms Russian regions with 355 UAVs, causing casualties in Ryazan
Two multi-story residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the attack on Ryazan
Read more
Trump says he declined Chinese leader’s offer to help resolve conflict with Iran
The US leader emphasized: "I also said we don’t need assistance"
Read more
Sarmat needs no advertising, no one else has analogues — Russian deputy foreign minister
This system allows guaranteed penetration of both existing and any missile defense systems still in the development phase, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
BRICS must step up efforts to prevent new debt crisis — Lavrov
"The New Development Bank, whose annual meeting is currently taking place in Moscow, could play an important role in implementing this initiative," the Russian foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and two combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport infrastructure over the period of May 12-15 in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities
Read more
Kremlin spokesman speaks on Putin’s China visit, Cuba’s fuel issues in daily briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader will travel to China very soon and preparations for his visit are over
Read more
Xi Jinping mentions Putin during conversation with Trump — The New York Times
The Chinese leader, while giving the US President a tour of the Zhongnanhai state residence, recalled that he had spoken with the Russian leader at the same location in 2024
Read more
Mercedes-Benz could enter defense production — CEO
According to Ola Kallenius, defense-related operations would account for only "a minor share" of the business compared with passenger cars and light commercial vehicles
Read more
Serious dialogue with Russia is EU’s responsibility — Slovak PM
Robert Fico called the belief held by some European politicians that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved by military means an illusion
Read more
Nine civilians injured in Ukraine’s drone attack on apartment house in Belgorod
A three-year girl is among the wounded
Read more
EU militarization could lead to economic collapse within bloc — expert
Yegor Sergeyev, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, says that the need to increase military spending will inevitably impact other areas of national budgets
Read more
Liberation of Charivnoye in Zaporozhye area opens way for Russian army towards Orekhov
According to the defense source, Charivnoye was a major defensive line of the Ukrainian army
Read more
France’s standing in Africa under Macron weakening by day — news outlet
According to the news outlet, the recent Africa Forward summit in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi is a prime example of this decline
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Single visit by US leader will not resolve Beijing-Washington trade tensions — expert
Commenting on Trump's transactional approach to foreign policy, Su Xiaohui noted that the mode of interaction between China and the US is not dictated by Washington
Read more
Senior US military commander highlights 'thousands of lessons' from operation in Iran
There's no military in the world that makes adjustments as well as the United States military does, Brad Cooper said
Read more
Russian army liberates two settlements, continue fighting for four more — Gerasimov
Russia’s Battlegroup West is conducting active offensive operations within its area of responsibility along a frontline of approximately 350 kilometers, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General said
Read more
BRICS called to act as force for promoting balance in global arena — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, BRICS has a "special culture of communication, which rests on mutual respect, sovereign equality, due account of the opinions of all of its members, finding common solutions, and the striving for the common good"
Read more
Serbian leader to meet Chinese counterpart shortly after Russian president’s visit
Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 19-20
Read more
Ukraine attacks Zaporozhye NPP territory with drone, which falls near power units
The drone did not detonate upon falling, the ZNPP reported
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Ambassador praises Russia’s commitment to peace as ‘important for Middle East’
Russia has been fighting for a Palestinian state for 70 years, Walid Hamid Shiltag says
Read more
Over 2,740 US citizens travel to Russia since start of 2026
The figure is higher than during the same period in 2025 by nearly 190
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin’s statements on results of government’s economic measures, SPIEF program
The Russian president said the measures taken by the government to improve the economic situation are already yielding positive results
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North UAVs destroy over dozen Ukrainian EW stations in Kharkov Region
An attack UAV platoon commander, call sign "Funtik," noted that eliminating jamming stations and equipment the Russian military can more widely utilize various types of reconnaissance and attack drones
Read more
Yermak to remain in pre-trial detention for three more nights — lawmaker
Yaroslav Zheleznyak says that transactions for the remaining amount have been made, but the money did not reach the court’s account in time
Read more
Top Russian diplomat reiterates Russia’s solidarity with Cuba
According Sergey Lavrov, the expansion of illegal practices of unilateral coercive measures constitutes a challenge to the multilateral system of international relations
Read more
Fantastic trade deals, very successful visit: Trump's trip to China in review
The US president expressed the utmost respect for Xi Jinping and described his relationship with the Chinese leader as "a very strong one"
Read more
Israel, Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire for 45 days — US Department of State
Spokesperson Tommy Pigott says the State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations, and a security track will be launched at the Pentagon with military delegations from both countries
Read more
Trump says Cuba could turn to Washington for assistance
The US president says that Cuba "gonna have to come to us"
Read more
Oil production in Russia to remain at 511 mln tons in 2026, in line with 2025
Under the baseline scenario, the ministry expects production to rise to 516 mln tons in 2027
Read more
Insurance for ships passing through Strait of Hormuz turned out to be unclaimed — FT
According to the publication, the program did not meet the requirements imposed on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Discussions on denuclearization with Russia and China, Iran operation: Trump’s statements
The US president noted that the US will resume and finish the operation in Iran, which is currently 70-75% complete
Read more
Russia demands broader representation of global majority at UN Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat confirmed Moscow's support for the ambitions of Brazil and India to secure permanent membership on the Council
Read more
Russia’s weekly inflation at 0.07% on May 5-12, 2026 — Statistics Service
Since the beginning of May, consumer prices in the Russian Federation have edged up by 0.06%, and by 3.17% since the beginning of the year
Read more
US leader says he did not underestimate Iran during conflict
According to Donald Trump, Washington deliberately chose not to destroy part of Iran’s infrastructure
Read more
Tehran demands that US establish peace in Lebanon — Iranian ambassador to Belarus
Alireza Sanei says that Iran's proposals also include the unfreezing of assets "that have been frozen for many years in banks of various countries"
Read more
US, Israel could resume strikes on Iran as early as next week — NYT
According to sources cited by the newspaper, US President Donald Trump is considering more aggressive bombing of Iran and a special forces ground operation to extract enriched uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities
Read more
Zelensky may need allegations of Russia plans to attack to divert attention — senior MP
Leonid Slutsky noted that the head of Kiev regime could be trying to create a background for yet another "terrorist provocation, possibly not against Russia alone"
Read more
Moscow ready for talks with Europe, ball in their court — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also noted that Russia will never beg or chase anyone
Read more
Russian combat aircraft a cut above NATO weapons in combat — UAC CEO
According to Vadim Badekha, the country’s aircraft manufacturing industry became much more efficient
Read more
Fall of Latvian government fraught with major political collapse — expert
Maria Pavlova warned that Latvia could remain without a stable government until the parliamentary elections scheduled for October
Read more
Ceasefire extension opens path to stability — Lebanese delegation
According to the statement, Lebanon would continue to engage constructively in the talks and reaffirms "its unwavering commitment to reaching an agreement that fully restores Lebanon’s national sovereignty and guarantees the safety and return of all its citizens"
Read more
Kiev deploys White Angel evacuation units to Marganets, Nikopol
According to the security agencies, units are patrolling streets and conducting inspections of houses and apartments
Read more
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM test marks a major breakthrough — top security official
Sergey Shoigu shared the Russian president’s assessments of the Sarmat ICBM test-launch, calling it a serious step
Read more
Press review: China, US temper rivalry and Yermak case hides Ukraine corruption underbelly
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 15th
Read more
Control of Chaikovka to enable Russian army to expand security zone in Kharkov Region
It creates conditions for Russian troops’ further advance deep into Ukrainian territory, the defense source said
Read more
Top Russian diplomat calls for reforming UN Secretariat
According to Sergey Lavrov, the situation in which the Secretariat has "effectively been privatized by a single group of countries" is unacceptable
Read more
Russia outraged by US cynicism in tightening blockade of Cuba — deputy foreign minister
This is a cynical and blatant manifestation of the Monroe Doctrine, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more