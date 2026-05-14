MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. No foreign governments gave an official response to the successful Sarmat strategic missile system test, although the media reaction was intense, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Europe is directly engaged in the war against Russia on Ukraine’s side, ruling out any EU mediation role.

Peskov also said the criminal case against Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, will not affect the peace process.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

Prisoner exchange preparations

Russia and Ukraine are preparing a prisoner exchange and finalizing lists. "The sides are coordinating the prisoner lists. This remains the most challenging part of the process, and the work is moving quickly."

Reaction to the Sarmat strategic missile system test

No foreign governments gave an official response to the successful Sarmat strategic missile system test, although the media reaction was intense, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Honestly, I have not seen any official reaction. But the press response and commentary have been massive."

Peskov said some countries refuse to acknowledge that Russia secured its long-term security with Sarmat, while others attempts to downplay the missile system’s technical capabilities.

"The strong media reaction to the successful Sarmat test shows the world understands its significance," Peskov added.

Ukraine conflict

Peskov said only Washington currently serves as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev. "At this stage, only the United States is acting as a mediator. This is a working format."

"European countries neither want nor can serve as mediators," Peskov said.

Peskov said Europe effectively engages in the war against Russia directly on Kiev’s side and supports the idea of delivering a "crushing defeat" to Moscow.

Peskov said the EU’s involvement in the conflict on Ukraine’s side rules out any mediation role. "Under such conditions, mediation is hardly possible."

Former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office case

Peskov said the Kremlin is not closely monitoring the case against Andrey Yermak, the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office. "This is not part of our agenda."

"The Yermak case is the problem of the Kiev government and for those whose money was allegedly stolen if corruption is proven in court," Peskov added.

He said the Yermak case will not affect the peace settlement process.

New human rights commissioner

President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Russia’s new human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova when his schedule allows.

Energy resources

"Many parties remain eager to buy our energy resources regardless of the various unlawful restrictions on our oil. We disagree with those restrictions and do not accept them," Peskov said.

"Demand for Russian energy remains high. Details are unavailable for obvious reasons. But the market is fluid," he added.

Peskov said Russia remains a reliable supplier of oil and petroleum products and continues to fulfill its obligations.

US-China dialogue

The Russian leadership expects to have contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping regardless of US leader Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.