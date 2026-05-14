MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky has highlighted a troubling escalation: terrorists in Syria and several African nations are now wielding Western weapons originally supplied to Ukraine’s armed forces.

Lyubinsky pointed out that the Kiev regime is actively providing support to terrorist organizations, including groups operating in the Sahara-Sahel region. He emphasized that this criminal activity is closely linked to the extensive illegal trafficking of Western arms and ammunition from Ukraine. As a result, these weapons have fallen into the hands of terrorist groups across multiple countries, including Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Niger, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, the Central African Republic, and Chad.

His remarks were made during a roundtable discussion titled "The Threat of the Spread of Crime and Illegal Drugs from Ukrainian Territory."