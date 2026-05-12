MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The indictment of Andrey Yermak, former head of the Ukrainian presidential office, leaves no chance of containing the corruption scandal within Ukraine and could lead to Vladimir Zelensky being viewed as an outright corrupt official by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"There is virtually no chance of keeping this scandal within the country and ignoring it. Zelensky is likely to be labeled as a person who was given colossal sums of money, yet was an outright corrupt official who embezzled those funds," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies reported that they had uncovered an organized group involved in laundering $10.5 million through luxury construction projects near Kiev and had charged one of its members - the former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office.