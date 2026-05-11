Putin’s invitation for Trump to visit Russia remains open — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The invitation for US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains open, and Russian President Vladimir Putin would gladly welcome him, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has affirmed.

"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the Russian president would be pleased to host his American counterpart in Moscow. He mentions this to him during their phone conversations each time," Peskov stated in response to a question on the matter.

In mid-August 2025, a Russian-US summit took place at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska. The Russian and US leaders held approximately three hours of talks, including a one-on-one meeting in the US president's limousine en route to the main meeting venue and a smaller, three-on-three meeting with aides and foreign ministers present.

Putin and Trump held their last telephone conversation on April 29. The Russian president informed his counterpart of his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the duration of the Victory Day celebrations.