MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The characteristics of the Boomerang FPV drone allow it to operate within the range of enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems and carry out strikes at a distance of over 45 km, a lieutenant in the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division’s unmanned systems company, a native of Donbas with the call sign "Belka," told TASS.

"The guys in my unit are working with Boomerangs, and I want to say, very successfully. The manufacturer constantly enhances [it], using only high-quality materials. <…> It operates in new frequency bands, which, thankfully, are currently undetectable by enemy EW systems. Thanks to a more stable control signal, the Boomerang can fly a distance of over 45 km," she said.

A source in the Russian defense industry previously told TASS that Boomerang drones incorporate AI-based automatic target acquisition technology, making them resistant to electronic warfare (EW) and allowing them to engage targets without operator intervention.

The Boomerang drone line includes the Boomerang 10 with a thermal imaging camera, the Boomerang 10 with automatic target lock and a thermal imaging camera, and the Boomerang 10 with fiber-optic communications. The drone’s frame is made of non-conductive textolite, which increases its operational reliability. The system operates at non-standard frequencies, allowing it to effectively navigate through enemy EW zones, including in "blind" mode.