STOCKHOLM, May 10. /TASS/. The European Union needs to resume purchasing energy resources from Russia to avoid an energy crisis, Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance national conservative party, said.

"Sanctions or not sanctions, the EU desperately needs energy from Russia. It would be wise for the EU to stop acting as morally superior and buy more energy from Russia with the ongoing energy crisis," he wrote on X.

On April 28, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia, which is currently being prepared, will be aimed at increasing pressure on the energy sector.