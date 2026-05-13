Putin’s China visit creates window of opportunity for Russia-China-US dialogue — expert

GELENDZHIK, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China creates a historic window of opportunity for Russia-China-US dialogue, as US President Donald Trump will visit China before Putin’s trip, Shanghai International Studies University professor Yang Cheng told TASS.

"The US president's visit to China will take place before Putin's visit to China. This creates a historic window of opportunity. Although this is not a direct dialogue between these three countries, some indirect dialogue will still take place," he said on the sidelines of the Valdai Club's Central Asian Conference. China "highly appreciates" hosting Putin, Yang said.

Trump will visit China from May 13-15, accompanied by a large corporate delegation. He intends to discuss issues including the Iran conflict and bilateral trade. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Beijing soon after. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the Kremlin was actively preparing for the Russian president’s upcoming visit to China.