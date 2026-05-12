Real disposable incomes to grow by 0.8% in 2026 — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Real disposable incomes of the Russian population are expected to grow by 0.8% in 2026, according to the scenario conditions of the forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029, which were reviewed by the government and published on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

"Real wages will grow by 2.2%, by 2.5% in 2027, and by 2.8% and 3% in 2028 and 2029, respectively. Real disposable monetary incomes of the population will increase by 0.8% this year, by 2.1% in 2027, and by 2.4% and 2.7% in 2028 and 2029, respectively," the document said.

A ministry representative told reporters that there had been a slight revision regarding household incomes, wages, unemployment and total retail turnover.

"We believe that this factor will continue to drive the economy into positive territory, although the pace will of course not be the same as in previous years," the representative said, adding, "So far, we see that the wage growth trend is continuing, although not at the rapid pace seen in past years."