EU becoming aggressive, uncooperative player — Russian Foreign Ministry

GELENDZHIK, May 12. /TASS/. The European Union is becoming an aggressive, uncooperative player hostile to both Russia and the countries working with it, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third CIS Department Alexander Sternik said.

"We don’t mind cooperating with Central Asia or other integration blocs, but the European Union, for example, is visibly sliding into the role of an aggressive, uncooperative player increasingly hostile to both Russia and countries building mutually beneficial ties with us," he said at the session Russia and Central Asia in a Changing Global Environment during the sixth Central Asian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The event is taking place in Russia’s Krasnodar Region in the resort city of Gelendzhik.