EU actions make its participation in peace efforts for Ukraine impossible — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The actions of the European Union leadership rule out its participation in efforts to shift the conflict in Ukraine onto a political and diplomatic track, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"This logic [aimed at prolonging the conflict] drives their actions. It therefore precludes any constructive involvement on the part of the European Union in efforts to shift the conflict onto a political and diplomatic track," the deputy foreign minister said.

"The stance they are taking in relation to a peaceful settlement essentially prevents it from being achieved. It also rules out the European Union as any kind of mediator or participant in the process," Grushko added.