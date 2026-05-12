STOCKHOLM, May 12. /TASS/. Finnish politician Armando Mema stated that he is more likely to become a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the EU than foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"Even myself I stand better chances than Kallas do as a mediator for peace negotiations. Kallas has zero chances for such a role ever," the politician wrote in a post on his X page.

On May 11, at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, the top EU diplomat suggested that she could lead negotiations with Russia instead of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Kallas is mistaken in hoping to play the role of mediator in possible future negotiations between Russia and the EU.