End of ceasefire, over 30,000 violations by Ukraine: Russian Defense Ministry statements

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian troops are continuing the special military operation in Ukraine following the end of the ceasefire, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 30,383 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side were recorded in the special military operation zone while the ceasefire was in effect.

TASS has compiled the main information available so far.

Continuation of the special military operation

- All Russian troop groups in the special military operation zone strictly observed the ceasefire regime that was in effect from midnight on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 11 and remained at their previously occupied lines and positions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- Following the end of the ceasefire, the Russian Armed Forces returned to the special military operation, the ministry said.

Violations by Ukraine

- Despite the ceasefire, the Ukrainian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fired artillery weapons at the positions of Russian troops, the Defense Ministry reported.

- During the ceasefire in the special military operation zone, a total of 30,383 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side were recorded, the ministry specified.

- According to the Defense Ministry, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces launched five attacks and fired 859 shells at Russian positions using multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, and mortars.

- They also carried out 5,825 strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry reported.

Russian troops’ response to violations

- The Russian Armed Forces responded in a tit-for-tat manner to the Ukrainian armed forces’ actions, returning fire on enemy multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, and mortar positions, and also striking command posts and UAV launch sites, the Defense Ministry said.